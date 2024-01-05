Why Godzilla X Kong Director Adam Wingard Gave Godzilla An 'Orgasmic' Pink Makeover

Japanese production company and "Godzilla" creator Toho typically makes two types of films about the King of the Monsters. There are the ones where the G-man functions as a metaphor for the horrors of the atomic bombing of Japan and the lingering scars of war (like in "Godzilla Minus One"). Then there are the movies where Godzilla is a glorified bouncer whose job is to slap around any trouble-making kaiju that gets it into their head to wreak havoc on humanity.

Director Gareth Edward's 2014 U.S. "Godzilla" was different in that sense, presenting Godzilla as a misunderstood force of nature while also portraying him and other giant creatures as an allegory for climate change. The next two entries in what's now known as the MonsterVerse, "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," followed suit before culminating with the monster jam that was director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla vs. Kong." Having settled into its groove as a kaiju free-for-all on the film side (with spinoff series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" focusing more on the humans), the MonsterVerse will return for another clash of the Titans with Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

"They're toys, basically. I'm an adult being able to play with hundreds of millions of dollars," Wingard explained to Total Film. He also cited the Godzilla films from Toho's Showa era (1954-1975) as a major influence on his MonsterVerse installments, which explains why they depict Godzilla in hero mode (aside from the misunderstanding that initially sees him and Kong duking it out in "Godzilla vs. Kong"). But what about Godzilla's magnificent pink makeover in "Godzilla x Kong" this year? Well, that has less to do with homaging the past and more to do with Wingard adding a little more of his own flavor to the recipe.