Godzilla 2014 Had A Code Name That Wasn't All That Secretive

Director Gareth Edwards' 2014 "Godzilla" has become a rather important movie in the history of the now 70-year-old franchise. Not only was it the first American-produced film to feature the legendary monster since 1998's disastrous attempt by Roland Emmerich, but it also kicked off Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse, which is still going strong today. But even back then, excitement was palpable and the production had to try and keep a tight lid on things. In some cases, those were fruitless efforts.

Many films use code names during production to help throw people off the scent. For "Godzilla," the powers that be decided to refer to the movie as "Nautilus," which is seemingly a reference to the USS Nautilus (the first-ever nuclear submarine that launched in 1954, the same year Godzilla was introduced to the world). During a 2014 on-set interview conducted by Collider with one of the film's stars, Bryan Cranston, the actor was asked whether or not he says the word "Godzilla" in the film. It's then that he revealed just how unhelpful the movie's code name proved to be:

"I haven't said the word. I'm not allowed to. What's funny is that there was a lot of secrecy about the whole thing, and early on they were calling it 'Nautilus,' so I'm going through Canadian immigration, and trying to get my paperwork, and the guy was very efficient. 'What are you working on?' 'A movie.' 'What's the name of the movie?' 'Nautilus.' And that's when his eyes went up. 'You mean 'Godzilla.” And I go,' Yeah.' But even he knew!"

Many other big films have used similarly clever titles during production. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was filmed under the name "Space Bear," for example. But with these gigantic franchise films in the age of the internet, there is simply too much interest from the general public to maintain the secrecy.