Godzilla X Kong Is Now The Highest-Grossing Godzilla Movie Ever At The Box Office

It's official: The "Godzilla" franchise has a new king. On its sixth weekend in theaters, director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" managed to overtake 2014's "Godzilla" at the global box office. In doing so, it now ranks as the highest-grossing movie in the history of the franchise, which dates back 70 years to the original 1954 kaiju classic that started it all.

Warner Bros. and Legendary's "The New Empire" added $4.5 million domestically over the weekend, landing at number six on the charts behind Sony's new horror movie "Tarot" ($6.5 million). That gives the latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise a $188.1 million domestic haul to go with $359.1 million overseas for a grand total of $547.2 million worldwide. That number is made all the more sweet given the film's surprisingly reasonable $135 million budget. This total officially puts it above director Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" ($529 million), which kicked off this incarnation of the franchise a decade ago.

Not accounting for inflation, "Godzilla x Kong" now stands alone as the largest global grosser in "Godzilla" history. Granted, many of the Toho classics would be sizable hits when adjusted for inflation. Be that as it may, it's still an impressive feat. It now stands as the second-largest entry in the MonsterVerse as well, having passed 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" ($467.8 million) in late April. The only movie standing in its way is 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" ($561 million), which did not feature Godzilla. The way things are going, Wingard's latest is all but assured to eclipse that mark in the coming weeks.