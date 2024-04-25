Godzilla X Kong Passes Godzilla Vs Kong At The Box Office, MonsterVerse Reigns Supreme

The MonsterVerse continues to be a winning franchise for Warner Bros. and Legendary as "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" had another good weekend at the box office. While it was, all around, a bad weekend for theaters with not one but three new releases underperforming, the latest kaiju brawl in this ever-expanding universe held strong in its fourth weekend of release. It now ranks as the biggest entry in the franchise since 2017, surpassing 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Director Adam Wingard's "The New Empire" pulled in $9.5 million in its fourth frame, placing third on the charts behind A24's "Civil War" ($11.1 million), which was in its second weekend, and Universal's "Abigail" ($10.2 million), which was new to theaters. The latest MonsterVerse film dropped just 38%, demonstrating an excellent hold week-to-week. Part of that has to do with a lack of direct competition in the marketplace but, either way, it's good news for WB and Legendary. As of this writing, the film has now earned $172.3 million domestically to go with $314.2 million internationally for a running total of $486.5 million worldwide.

That puts it past the $467.8 million global total put up by "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021, with that movie ranking as one of the first major Hollywood blockbusters to hit theaters in the aftermath of the pandemic. It also sits comfortably above 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" ($383.2 million worldwide), which remains the lowest-grossing entry in the MonsterVerse to date, and the lone flop of the bunch. 2014's "Godzilla" ($529 million worldwide) and 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" ($561 million worldwide) remain on top of the hill for now.