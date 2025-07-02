Why M3GAN 2.0 Failed At The Box Office, According To Blumhouse Head Jason Blum

Blumhouse is the name in modern horror. Dating back to the unexpected box office success of "Paranormal Activity" more than 15 years ago, the house that Jason Blum built has generated tons of hits, several massive franchises, and more than $6 billion at the global box office. Unfortunately, the studio has been in a bit of a slump recently and, despite seeming like a slam dunk on paper, that didn't change with "M3GAN 2.0."

On opening weekend, director Gerard Johnstone's "M3GAN 2.0" opened to just $10 million domestically, which is roughly one-third of what the original film did on its way to $180 million worldwide against a $12 million budget. This one carries a $25 million budget and, though maybe not an outright flop, is going to be far from a hit. So, what the hell happened, exactly? Well, Blum has weighed in on the situation directly.

Appearing on an episode of the "Town" podcast, Blum got very honest with host Matthew Belloni about the disappointing opening for Blumhouse's latest sequel. Blum admitted he was in a "death spiral of depression" by Monday when the final numbers had come in, which should give some sense of how rough this opening was. Speaking further, he explained that he and the other creatives behind the film got a little too confident when they started putting "M3GAN 2.0" together. Here's what he had to say about it: