M3GAN 2.0's Very Bad Box Office Opening Raises Serious Concerns For The Future Of Blumhouse

It was not a very good weekend for Universal Pictures and, more specifically, Blumhouse Productions. The house that Jason Blum built released the once-much-anticipated sequel "M3GAN 2.0" over the weekend and, even though the original was an unexpected breakout hit in 2023, its follow-up came in well below expectations. So much so that we must now question what future (if any) awaits this once-promising franchise and, more broadly, what is going on at Blumhouse.

Director Gerard Johnstone's "M3GAN 2.0" opened to just $10.2 million domestically. It certainly didn't help that Brad Pitt's "F1" opened to nearly $60 million and served up a major crowd-pleaser. International audiences weren't all that much help either, with the killer robot sequel pulling in $6.8 million overseas for a $17 million global start. When we consider that the first "M3GAN" opened to $30 million in North America alone, that number looks awfully rough.

The sequel picks up two years after M3GAN went on her murderous rampage. Her creator, Gemma (Allison Williams), is now an advocate for government oversight of AI, while her teenage niece Cady (Violet McGraw) rebels against Gemma's overprotective rules. When the underlying tech used to create M3GAN is stolen by a defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, Gemma is forced to find a way to stop it.

Ahead of the weekend, "M3GAN 2" had been tracking to earn at least $20 million. Some earlier projections had it taking in closer to $30 million. Falling that far short of expectations is nothing shy of a disaster, particularly when we consider that the first movie was a $180 million smash, original hit.