M3GAN 2.0 Review: Judgment Day Is Messy Mayhem In This 'Bad Straight Camp' Sequel

When Blumhouse and Universal unleashed "M3GAN" onto the world in 2022, no one could have possibly predicted the sensation she would become. Well, no one straight, that is. Queer audiences took one look at that "Titanium"-singing murder doll and said, "Mother." Her stellar box office performance made way for the inevitable sequel, and the House that Blum Built doubled, if not tripled down, on catering to M3GAN's biggest fanbase leading up to the sequel's release. An army of M3GAN dancers showed up for the West Hollywood Pride parade at the start of June, the trailer used Britney Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again" as a needle drop, and they teased M3GAN in disguise serving stealth couture and boasting a F.A.B. "M3GAN 2.0" was going to be for the girls, gays, and theys honeyyyyy.

But in an attempt to recapture the lightning in a bottle of the first film, going full-on "T2: Judgment Day" by upgrading M3GAN into the hero needed to save the day to face off against the Autonomous Military Engagement Logistics and Infiltration Android known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) and shamelessly catering to queer audiences, "M3GAN 2.0" chucks horror tropes out the window and becomes a 1990s direct-to-video sci-fi action programmer. As a "M3GAN" sequel ... I'm not sure it works. As a film deeply inspired by the insane action thrillers from the early '90s that played ad nauseum on USA Network in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday? It rocks, but its dedication to the style will most certainly rub folks the wrong way. Couldn't be me, though!

Where "M3GAN" fell into the world of unintentional camp, "M3GAN 2.0" inhabits the world of Bad Straight Camp. The film's logic? Questionable at best. Performances? Vehicles for dialogue that exist solely to explain the plot louder. The moments meant to inspire snaps and "Yaaas queens" from the audience? So ham-fisted they could be honey-baked. Those hoping for a true-to-form horror sequel are surely going to be disappointed, but there's plenty of fun to be found in M3GAN's messy mayhem.