Companion Continues A Hot-Button Horror Trend That's More Relevant Than Ever

This article contains spoilers for "Companion."

In 1985, John Hughes directed the off-beat sci-fi sex comedy "Weird Science," about two teenage boys who use a supercomputer to generate their ultimate dream girl (played by Kelly LeBrock). The following year, Wes Craven put out "Deadly Friend," where a teenage boy refused to accept that the girl he had a crush on had become brain-dead, and implanted his robot's processor to bring her back. The year after that, Pamela Gidley starred in the titular role in the sci-fi action flick "Cherry 2000," where in the at-the-time-not-so-distant future of 2017, society has become hypersexual but so averse to intimacy that gynoids have become the dominant substitute for wives.

Robot girlfriends are nothing new, with "The Twilight Zone" even examining the psychology behind human beings finding romantic connections and emotional fulfillment with androids in the 1959 episode, "The Lonely." But as technology continues to advance and we inch closer to the certitude of AI companions as no longer an imagined concept, we're starting to see the real-life ramifications of believing the future is female as long as she's programmable. "Creating a perfect partner that you control and meets your every need is really frightening," Tara Hunter, the acting CEO for Full Stop Australia warned The Guardian. "Given what we know already is that the drivers of gender-based violence are those ingrained cultural beliefs that men can control women, that is really problematic."

When the companion app Eva AI launched in 2023, it came with the slogan "Control it all the way you want to," and some men have already admitted to verbally abusing their virtual girlfriends. This is concerning, to put it lightly. Tangible, responsive, realistic robot girlfriends are an inevitability, but the one solace I have in this waking dystopia we call life is that if pathetic, insecure losers who would rather control a robot girlfriend than spend a nanosecond learning emotional competency, improving their hygiene, or developing the necessary social and empathy skills to deserve a partner will get what they want — those bots will one day fight back.

If there's any justice in this world, it'll look like the companion bot Iris escaping her abusive boyfriend Josh in "Companion."