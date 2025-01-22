Companion Review: This Surprising Horror Movie Is The First Great Film Of 2025

How do you even begin to talk about "Companion" without giving the game away? Before we go any further, let me get something off my chest: many people have become too spoiler-phobic. At some point, certain folks decided that any and every element of a movie counts a spoiler. Perhaps it has something to do with how the now-fading Marvel Cinematic Universe took over the movie landscape and turned spoilers into such a big deal, perhaps not. All I know is that people can be really testy about what they perceive to be spoilers. Even talking about the most minor of details about a movie can earn the ire of someone loudly proclaiming, "Thanks for spoiling things, jerk!" To be clear: I do not think that marketing-approved details — stuff that shows up in an official synopsis or a trailer — counts as a spoiler. If the studio is making these details known in advance, it's clearly fair game. And yet ... "Companion," the new horror film from writer-director Drew Hancock, presents me with an interesting, somewhat sticky dilemma.

Late last year, the first teaser trailer for "Companion" dropped and immediately generated buzz among genre fans. The images were arresting, evocative, and even shocking, all while giving absolutely nothing away about the film's story. It was a genuinely exciting teaser — the perfect way to drum up hype for a movie. In my humble opinion, the teaser was so effective that the folks at Warner Bros. could've just stopped there and released the film without any additional marketing. But that's not what happened. Instead, as the release date approached, a new "Companion" trailer arrived — and gave the game away. To be fair, the trailer still plays things (mostly) close to the vest. And yet, it also reveals one of the biggest twists in the film. And a part of me can't help but think that the movie would play even better had this particular detail been kept a secret. At the same time, as I'm now reviewing the film, I must ask myself an important question: how much should I give away here? It should go without saying that I strive to keep my reviews as spoiler-free as humanly possible. And yet, the folks in charge of marketing "Companion" have already let the cat out of the bag.

So let me issue a friendly warning: with the film's official marketing in mind, nothing I say here will be a spoiler. And yet, if you've somehow avoided watching the most recent trailer for "Companion," maybe turn back now. Just know that "Companion" is the first great film of 2025 — a funny, fast-moving, meticulously crafted horror-thriller with a killer performance from lead Sophie Thatcher.