Smile 2's Grossest Death Scene Feels Torn Straight From A Nasty Indie Horror Movie

The sound of Lewis smashing his face with the weight plate is bound to spark a visceral reaction from viewers, but the camera refuses to pull away as he reveals the mangled mess of flesh, broken bones, and shattered teeth still forcing a megawatt smile. I half-expected him to slump over to the side as Laura did in the first film, but then Lewis smashed himself again ... and again ... both times revealing an increasingly mangled face. And the camera doesn't pull away. It lingers on Lewis' face, giving the audience ample time to examine the way his face distorts between each bit of impact.

What has broken? What is out of line? How the hell is he still SMILING?! His crushed-in cranial is shown with vivid brutality, so much so that it made me forget for a minute that this is a studio-backed movie with a $28 million budget. Writer/director Parker Finn kicking things up a notch for the sequel is totally understandable, considering "Smile" was originally meant to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service but wisely went to theaters and became one of the biggest films of 2022. I expected bigger set pieces, especially with the pop star protagonist, but I was genuinely shocked at how willing the film was to go there when it came to the death scenes.

But the effectiveness of the scene lies with Lukas Gage's performance who is, by my accounts, someone poised to break through into blockbuster superstardom if he wants it. Known for roles in "The White Lotus," "How to Blow Up a Pipeline," the criminally underseen "Down Low," and set to star in the buzzy "Companion" from the producers who gave us "Barbarian," Gage's face and smile were practically manufactured by a mad scientist to fit in the "Smile" universe perfectly. Gage's face fluctuates from golden retriever sweetness, manic paranoia you can't help but feel sorry for, and a menacing grin at the drop of a hat. And watching him annihilate his pretty face makes a strong case for one of the best death scenes of the year.

"Smile 2" is now playing in theaters everywhere.