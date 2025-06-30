5 Reasons Why Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Dominated The Box Office

After years of investing lots (and lots, and lots) of money into getting into the movie business in a meaningful way, Apple may finally have a meaningful theatrical hit on their hands. "F1," aka "F1: The Movie," arrived in theaters over the weekend and easily topped the charts, helping to round out a somewhat uneven June at the box office.

The Apple Original Films production, which is being released by Warner Bros., stars Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") and opened to an estimated $55.6 million domestically. It certainly didn't hurt matters that competition was lighter than expected, as Universal's "M3GAN 2.0" fell way short of pre-release projections, opening to just $10.2 million. That cleared the road for director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to "Top Gun: Maverick" to win the day.

Internationally, "F1" added a very solid $88.4 million, giving it a $144 million global start. The production cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $250 million after very expensive reshoots that delayed the release, so it still has a long way to go to actually turn a profit. But reshoots aren't always a bad thing, and based on these early results, it seems to have been worth the money for Apple.

So, how did Apple finally craft a true crowd-pleasing blockbuster? What went right for this one? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "F1" was a success out of the gate at the box office. Let's get into it.