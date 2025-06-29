Brad Pitt's F1 Does For Driving What Top: Gun Maverick Did For Flying

Movies about sports can be truly special, but there is no sport quite like racing, particularly Formula One. The combination of athleticism in the drivers, the science and engineering of the cars, and the chess-like strategy of the different teams using positioning, vehicle choices, and team play to win titles makes this a sport like no other. It also means the best movies about racing are inherently thrilling since it's a world very few ever get to see from up close.

The best racing movies are those that offer unparalleled immersion, placing the audience in the driver's seat. There have been plenty of these before but few quite like Joseph Kosinski's "F1," a movie that admittedly has a bloated storyline that's overly reminiscent of "Top Gun: Maverick" yet also boasts some of the most exciting racing scenes ever filmed. Indeed, there are multiple similarities between the two films besides the fact that Kosinski directed both of them — not the least of which is they each follow an aging white guy who is confronted with a world that is leaving them behind, offered one last chance at glory, and becomes the hero of the story on the shoulders of a young generation.

But most of all, it's the way "F1" immerses viewers in its world that makes it work (much like "Maverick" did). Not only that, but it also does this in a fashion that we haven't seen in a long time when it comes to racing movies.