F1 Review: Brad Pitt's Sports Drama Has Exciting Racing Scenes And A Bloated Runtime

Joseph Kosinski's new auto racing picture "F1" serves as a perfect companion piece for his 2022 ultra-blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick." Both films employ a previous generation's pretty boy (Brad Pitt for "F1," Tom Cruise for "Maverick") inserting them into roles wherein they can stand as exemplars of old-world — and yet curiously chaste — masculinity. Once seen as upstarts and matinée idols, both Pitt and Cruise have aged into mainstream cinema's elder statesmen, where they seem determined to prove that they "still got it." These men are coaches without being fatherly, sexy without being sexual, possessed of steely determination without having a well-stated ethos. They are movie stars more than actors now, glittering, distant demigods of the multiplex. Their personal glitter and willingness to perform daring stunts (in Cruise's case) now matters far more than their craft.

Pitt can still ply his trade when the situation calls for it. One might still remember his Oscar-nominated turn as a manic and disturbed young man in "12 Monkeys," or his tired, struggling once-was from "Babylon." His turn in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" required more of his charm than his talent, but it was enough to net him an actual Oscar win in 2019.

For "F1," Pitt — a producer on the film — has requested that Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger make him look as virile, as manly as possible, as capable as a middle-aged man might. This capability is expressed through Pitt's expertise with large, phallic machines. Maverick had his planes and now Pitt's Sonny Hayes, a once-promising racecar driver, has his fat-tired super-cars. Pitt also seems to have requested that all the characters around Sonny look to him like a combination lust object and sage-life demigod. Everything he says and does is correct and admirable.

The result isn't always fun to watch, but at least there are some fun driving sequences.