The race car driver is an inherently intriguing figure — and an inherently cinematic one. Like any great film protagonist, they are obsessed, focused, and single-minded on their one goal. They've got lots of high-stakes obstacles in their way, and they will do anything to see that checkered flag wave at the end of their journey.

Is it any wonder, then, that racing movies have provided us with some of the most stunning visuals and attention-grabbing thrills throughout filmdom? Time and time again, we drive to the cinema to watch someone else drive (probably a lot faster than us), and time and time again, we are entertained and moved, and we find ourselves Googling something like "used Pontiac GTO how much" when we get home.

If you're an automotive junkie looking for some speedy entries into the racing canon, make a pit stop here and look no further. Here are the 12 best racing movies of all time, ranked. Start your engines ...