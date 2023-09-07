B-Movie Legend Roger Corman Could've Made A TMNT Film – With The Wildest Cast Imaginable

Corman has more than 500 producing credits to his name dating back to the '50s, with everything from "Little Shop of Horrors" to "Carnosaur" under his belt. He even produced a low-budget "Fantastic Four" movie in 1994 that never officially saw the light of day. The man is a legend — and he's a legend who absolutely has a brand. He makes B-movies for very little money, plain and simple. In the '80s, before the animated TV show truly took off — and especially before the 1990 movie — it's easy to imagine Corman seeing the Turtles as a property worth tackling.

That being said, the original live-action film had a $13.5 million budget which, 33 years ago, was sizable. New Line Cinema didn't skimp and that helped turn the movie into a hit that grossed more than $200 million worldwide. The studio took it seriously while remembering to keep things fun, and that led to a gigantic franchise that spawned sequels, an infamous appearance on "Oprah," and even the "Coming Out of Their Shells" live tour. That simply wouldn't have happened under Corman's watch.

That having been said, it's hard not to wonder what the heck a "Ninja Turtles" movie with Billy Crystal playing, say, Donatello, might have looked like. Filtered through that '80s New World Pictures cheese, it would have surely been something to behold. Would it have been better for the franchise? Almost certainly not, but it's difficult not to have a sense of morbid curiosity about the whole thing. Fortunately, Eastman and Laird had the sense to hold out for something better.

