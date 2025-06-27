Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Proves One Thing About IMAX

Since the advent of motion pictures, various gimmicks have been employed to help enhance the moviegoing experience. Amidst all the hullabaloo and ballyhoo of the sideshow huckster variety (something which genre filmmakers like William Castle excelled at) exists the various technological advancements (and/or experiments) that attempt to gussy up a mere movie. Everything from the adoption of sync sound (also known as the "talkies") in the 1930s on through the emergence of Technicolor, the invention of Cinerama (and its cheaper competitors VistaVision and CinemaScope) in the 1950s, the use of "Sensurround" in the mid-'70s, the advent of digital sound (and later, digital projection), and the 3-D boom of the 2010s are all major examples of Hollywood and theater owners attempting to find a way to draw crowds in with an additional gimmick. While some of these additions have been successful to become standards, and others have only been short-lived fads, there hasn't really been a moviegoing gimmick that's remained unique while becoming more prevalent ... save for one.

That's right: IMAX is a moviegoing format which has not only proved itself to have an ability to last and draw up business even with repertory releases, but consistently provides an experience that simply cannot be replicated at home (unless you happen to live inside a very open-concept multi-story building). Originally developed in the late 1960s as a demonstration-style projection system, the company continued on to become a feature at numerous science centers and museums across the country, before finally beginning to be used to screen first-run motion pictures in the '00s. In 2025, just about every multiplex chain cinema has an IMAX-branded screen, and an increasingly large number of Hollywood films — whether they be summer blockbusters or high-profile releases of any kind — are offered in the format, to the point where the company has implemented its "Filmed For IMAX" brand.

One of the continual supporters of the format, alongside Christopher Nolan and Ryan Coogler, is filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. His latest feature, "F1: The Movie," is the his fourth to be shot for IMAX, and it's the 16th domestic film to be offered in IMAX this year alone. While a big budget summer movie released in IMAX may be par for the course these days, "F1" makes a particularly clever use of the format, one which proves at least one thing about it: IMAX is here to stay, and it needs to be utilized to its fullest potential.