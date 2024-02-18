How George Lucas Revived 1950's Technology To Make Star Wars

For so many reasons, George Lucas' 1977 "Star Wars" is a revolutionary film. Like any game-changer, some of the ways in which "Star Wars" re-shaped the cinematic landscape couldn't have been predicted; its ushering in a huge wave of big budget sci-fi/fantasy films, its one-two punch with "Jaws" establishing the summer blockbuster, its use of Joseph Campbell-inspired myth making shaping the way so many screenplays would be written for the next few decades, and so on.

However, some of the innovations created by "Star Wars" were very visible while it was being made, none more so than by Lucas himself. In addition to gathering together a cadre of visual-effects pioneers and wizards who could make his vision a reality on screen (a coterie later dubbed Industrial Light & Magic), Lucas faced the problem of making sure their work could be seen in its best light, literally. As Paul Hirsch, one of the editors of "Star Wars" along with Marcia Lucas and Richard Chew, recalled in his memoir "A Long Time Ago in a Cutting Room Far, Far Away," the issue Lucas was facing with regard to the visual effects was one of degeneration. Up to that point in filmmaking, a good number of visual effects were done optically, and those were achieved, as Hirsch recalled, "by rephotographing original negative, either with mattes or through filters and lenses, with an aerial head, which permitted the image to be enlarged or reduced, tilted or reversed, or other elements to be superimposed, and various other tricks."

The end result was that the image suffered from a loss of quality, much like making a copy of a copy would do. In order to get around this, Lucas turned to a photographic system first established in the 1950s: VistaVision.