A Future Star Wars Legend Lent His Talents To Star Trek For Metamorphosis

A note on revisionism: as many of you out there no doubt already know, it's become de rigueur for studios, corporations and filmmakers themselves to continue to tinker with their works. George Lucas and his "Special Editions" (and subsequent re-revisions) of the "Star Wars" films are the most prominent example of this, and the most illustrative of the concept's drawbacks. For while the idea of a "Director's Cut" or alternate version is a phenomenon that's been employed by everyone from Richard Donner to Michael Mann, Lucas' changes to "Star Wars" were part creative-minded, part "future-proofing" in terms of updating the visual effects to better conform with the Prequel Trilogy.

The most egregious victim of this trend is the original "Star Trek" TV series. Given that "Trek" had gained a (I believe erroneous) reputation for containing chintzy, so-called "dated" visual effects, CBS Television made the choice in 2006 to remaster the 1960s show in HD with new CGI visual effects replacing the old analog ones. While the merits of this choice could certainly be debated at the time, in 2024 the decision looks especially foolish; now that these remastered versions are the default versions available on streaming, the show looks like a bizarre relic of 2006-era effects technology rather than a historical record of what was done in the '60s.

Not only does this sort of thing make the viewing experience more awkward, it effectively erases the pioneering work of the effects artists who made "Star Trek" what it was in the first place. Consider the fact that on episode 9 of the show's second season (an episode entitled "Metamorphosis," directed by Ralph Senensky), the company that had been hired to create the optical effects for the series enlisted the help of a young man named Richard Edlund. Edlund would not only go on to help create the groundbreaking effects for the original "Star Wars" trilogy, but further revolutionize the visual effects industry with his own company, Boss Films.