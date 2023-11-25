Yvonne Craig Was Understandably Worried About Star Trek's Blu-Ray Release

In 2006, CBS began the meticulous process of remastering the original "Star Trek" series for release on Blu-ray and on HD DVD (remember those?). The live-action sequences were to be seen in high-definition for the first time, and the new versions were extrapolated from surviving 35mm masters. The show's special effects were to be recreated using modern CGI techniques, as modern HD TV screens would have made the original effects stand out in an awkward way. The release of the "remastered" Treks caused some debate among Trekkies. Was it exciting to see a TV series from 1966 brushed up to look as modern as possible, or should the shoddiness of the original be maintained for reasons of aesthetic purity? Luckily, unlike the "Special Editions" of "Star Wars," both the old versions and the new versions are readily available on Blu-ray.

The debate, however, will eternally remain if it's better to watch "Star Trek" in production order or broadcast order. If you said broadcast order, you're a cop.

Of course, seeing "Star Trek" with a crystal clear digital image wasn't necessarily what the show's creators or actors had in mind. This was a show meant to be seen on a cathode ray tube TV in the late 1960s. A lot of the show's more shoddy visuals could easily be hidden in TV signal fuzz, and actors' blemished would go mercifully unnoticed. This last point caused a moment of concern for actress Yvonne Craig, who played Marta in the 1969 episode "Whom Gods Destroy."

In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Craig admitted that she never wanted people to see her armpits so clearly.