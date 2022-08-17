Jurassic World Dominion VFX Supervisor Talks Combining Digital With Practical Effects And Putting Dinosaurs Into The Real World [Interview]

One of the things I was really impressed by is the story about how you guys decided to burn the locust lab down, and the Occam's razor solution to that sequence. Were there any other surprising solutions that you found to visual effects issues during the production?

Yeah. Miniature Fairchild [planes]. Again, practical solutions to what you think are digital problems. And it might sound like I'm looking for ways out of doing visual effects. That's not the case at all. I'm looking for the best way to get picture on frame.

So we had a scale model of the Fairchild, which had I think a ... like a nine to 10 feet wingspan. It was pretty tiny when you think about it. And there are a number of shots in the feature where we had that miniature physically, in Malta, in front of the camera, and then we have Bryce [Dallas Howard, who plays Claire] and DeWanda [Wise, who plays Kayla] running across in the distance, about 100 feet further away from the lens. And we've done a false perspective, in-camera shot at the Fairchild plane. So much fun.

I mean, maybe we're just enjoying the process of making a film, and actually trying to get out there and do stuff, and not necessarily the old school way. But I think it was the right solution to do it. There were also a number of digital Fairchild models and digital CG planes in the film as well. But we knew that we could use the practical in this instance, so we chose to do it. So that was a great approach.

You know, we used LED screens in the flight that Ramsay and Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant take to get to BioSyn. They're in a BioSyn helicopter, and we shot that with LED screens outside. So we got in-camera shots of them, apparently flying in a helicopter.

Is that similar to The Volume that we hear so much about these days?

It's a similar technique in that it uses the same LED technology to run content — live footage of, in this instance, the Dolomites on the screen. But we weren't tracking the camera, so it's not quite as complex or involved as the virtual production for "The Mandalorian," but it's a similar technique.

And then in another scene, we're using an old school Rosco matte painting outside of the set. So, what I like to try and what I truly believe in, and one of the reasons that the film was so successful, I think, from a visual effects perspective, is that we used the right tool for the right jobs. Every single time. And I think that's why the visual effects are so well-integrated into the film, because we are able to lean into all of the fantastic practical photography and enhance it and support it in such a real way.