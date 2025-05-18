Christopher Nolan's Plan To Save Movie Theaters Could Be Just Ambitious Enough To Work

As /Film's Ethan Anderton wrote during the film's first week of release, "Sinners" offers an ecstatically heightened IMAX experience. Even the company's digital format is far more immersive than what you'll get from a regular ol' movie house (which is still plenty special in its own right, because this is a film that demands to be seen in a theater). But the pure IMAX presentation is, according to those fortunate enough to have seen it, utterly transcendent.

As a celluloid devotee, I'm not surprised. Again, the richness and texture of 70mm projection is untouchable (ditto the sound). Coogler encouraged audiences to see his film in IMAX if they could swing it, which led to off-peak sellouts in some cities. The film was doing such phenomenal business in IMAX that Warner Bros. is rereleasing it in 70mm this weekend. The only bummer here is that WB only struck 10 70mm prints (which is cruddy, considering that Universal struck 113 70mm prints of "Oppenheimer"), so most of the U.S., once again, won't have the pleasure of visiting Smoke and Stack's juke joint in the manner Coogler intended.

This is the state of play now, but it doesn't have to stay this way. I have to think exhibitors are taking notice of this demand for IMAX 70mm and running some numbers to see what, if anything, is financially feasible for them. Building new IMAX 70mm houses would cost them a ton in the short term, but it would surely pay off handsomely in the long term when people realize that there's no better format in which to watch a movie. Exhibitors are massively appreciative of what Nolan has done for them over the years; they should trust him (and Coogler), and move forward on the construction of at least a few new pure IMAX theaters. The pitch should be that seeing a film in this format is akin to attending a rock concert. (In fact, The Rolling Stones were way ahead of this notion when they shot "Stones at the Max" in 1991.)

The bad news is that they'll likely want to wait and see if this is just a momentary trend whipped up by a sui generis blockbuster. Additionally, we won't really know how effective these new IMAX cameras are until other directors get to use them. But for the first time in 25 years, I have real hope that film could make at least a small comeback domestically and, perhaps, globally. If anyone can kick off a celluloid renaissance, it's Christopher Nolan and Ryan Coogler.

You can check out "The Odyssey" when it hits theaters on July 17, 2026.