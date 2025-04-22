Morons Who Defend Minecraft Theater Destruction Need To Get One Classic's Name Out Of Their Mouth
"A Minecraft Movie" just celebrated its third weekend in theaters, continuing to bring in the big bucks (although it was dethroned this weekend by Ryan Coogler's "Sinners") and undoubtedly becoming one of the most memed films of the year. Unfortunately, the destructive and downright disgraceful practice of trashing theaters in response to Jack Black's Steve introducing the Chicken Jockey has continued. Theaters across the country are now starting to require parental chaperones for screenings of the PG-rated film in an attempt to quell the legitimate property damage being committed all in the name of "It's just a joke, bro."
Projectionists in theaters around the globe have similarly begun issuing pre-show warnings to try to quell the carnage, with Black even making surprise appearances at screenings to playfully tell the audience to resist throwing popcorn. One cinema worker posted their schedule on Twitter (or X, if you're a chump), writing, "I've just been informed that I'll be the Chicken Jockey enforcer for today, please pray for me." Several other theater employees in different states showed up in the replies to corroborate, noting that things really have gotten so out of hand that they have to do checks when the scene hits.
Over the last few weeks, film publications, culture commentators, and content creators alike have been discussing the ridiculous behavior since opening weekend, and a common defense that has been brought up time and time again — including to me, personally — is that "A Minecraft Movie" is just "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" for a new generation. Comparing the two films is, frankly, one of the most preposterous things I've ever heard. It's also a fundamental misunderstanding of how "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" midnight screenings function, and what the film has represented for 50 years.
The misremembered history of The Rocky Horror Picture Show's audience participation
I made a short TikTok of my own giving a quick explanation for why "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" midnight screenings are not comparable to "A Minecraft Movie" and I was immediately met with comments from people claiming that the origins of the film's audience participation were similar to that of "Minecraft," where there were no rules and chaotic demolition. But that simply is not true. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is the film adaptation of Richard O'Brien's stage musical "The Rocky Horror Show," which encouraged audience participation two years before the film ever hit theaters. There were tracts and fliers made that contained instructions on how to do the "Time Warp" dance, and even during its original run in London, it was considered an interactive theatrical experience. The first "Rocky Horror" costume contest was likewise held in 1974, a full year before the movie arrived.
Audience participation was almost instantaneous. In fact, Tim Curry credited Angie Bowie (former wife of rockstar David) as being one of the first to "talk back" to the show. The first documented costume from the film's audience was Michael Wolfson, who crafted his initial Dr. Frank-N-Furter outfit after seeing the film in 1975. Within a year, he had cast the first organized performance group, The Rocky Horror Revue. In the years that followed, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" became a staple of the midnight movie scene. Yes, it is true that some crowds were significantly rowdier than others, and thanks to props like rice, toast, toilet paper, and confetti, theaters post-"Rocky Horror" were (and continue to be) a huge mess. But as an R-rated midnight screening, showings of "RHPS" were the last of the night. Ushers knew what to expect and didn't have to quickly turn over a theater to get the next audience in the door. That can't happen for a PG-rated movie without severely cutting into the theater's ability to turn a profit.
More importantly, there are rules for audience participation at "RHPS" screenings. As early as the 1980s, there were pretty universally accepted guidelines that all theaters followed, with slight changes depending on what a specific location allowed. Sure, there were outliers (like when the Gentilly Orleans Theater in New Orleans and the Tiffany Theater in West Hollywood brought in a real motorcycle for "Hot Patootie"), but these extreme moments are the exceptions that prove the rule.
Set some rules, Minecraft kids
In addition to being ahistorical by acting like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is nothing but disorganized chaos of people trying to outdo one another for clout on social media, this comparison is wholly disrespectful to the fact that "RHPS" has served as a cultural institution that goes beyond being a cinematic experience. Given the exploration of gender and sexuality at the core of the film (and extended into the costuming), midnight screenings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" quickly became safe havens for LGBTQIA+ people — especially gender nonconforming people — to express themselves freely without judgment or risk of legal ramifications in the face of bigoted, conservative, hateful political administrations. Lest we forget, there are no statewide legal protections for LGBTQIA+ people in over half the country.
Given the low cost of a movie ticket and the midnight showtime, this was an accessibility game-changer for working-class queer people, and an R-rating meant that queer teenagers could also take part, giving them a queer community space that wasn't in a place like a bar or nightclub. And because the shows are just plain fun, it was also one of the most prominent outlets for straight, cisgender people to voluntarily engage with queer communities and culture. I don't deny that "A Minecraft Movie" is a hell of a lot of fun for fans of the franchise and a generation who helped make it the most profitable video game of all time, but to ignore the history of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and act like rowdy teenagers and 20-somethings trashing movie theaters because "Jack Black Said A Thing They Like" is the same thing is absurd.
Recently, Regal Cinemas wisely tried to contain the mayhem by offering special "Chicken Jockey" 4DX screenings in select cities on April 20, but those also had restrictions on what was and wasn't allowed. Audience participation is nothing new and has continued beyond "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" through films like Tommy Wiseau's "The Room," the spontaneous dancing of "RRR," and the specified rowdy screenings held in places like the Alamo Drafthouse. But in all of these examples, there are rules, regulations, and designated occasions to keep things fun without treating movie theaters (and the staff maintaining them) like garbage.
I'll gladly eat my words if 50 years from now there are still consistent screenings of "A Minecraft Movie" across the globe, complete with rules, costumes, and designated call-outs. But until a line like "Anything you can dream about here, you can make" holds the same cultural weight as "Don't dream it, be it," I'm not holding my breath.