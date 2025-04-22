Morons Who Defend Minecraft Theater Destruction Need To Get One Classic's Name Out Of Their Mouth

In addition to being ahistorical by acting like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is nothing but disorganized chaos of people trying to outdo one another for clout on social media, this comparison is wholly disrespectful to the fact that "RHPS" has served as a cultural institution that goes beyond being a cinematic experience. Given the exploration of gender and sexuality at the core of the film (and extended into the costuming), midnight screenings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" quickly became safe havens for LGBTQIA+ people — especially gender nonconforming people — to express themselves freely without judgment or risk of legal ramifications in the face of bigoted, conservative, hateful political administrations. Lest we forget, there are no statewide legal protections for LGBTQIA+ people in over half the country.

Advertisement

Given the low cost of a movie ticket and the midnight showtime, this was an accessibility game-changer for working-class queer people, and an R-rating meant that queer teenagers could also take part, giving them a queer community space that wasn't in a place like a bar or nightclub. And because the shows are just plain fun, it was also one of the most prominent outlets for straight, cisgender people to voluntarily engage with queer communities and culture. I don't deny that "A Minecraft Movie" is a hell of a lot of fun for fans of the franchise and a generation who helped make it the most profitable video game of all time, but to ignore the history of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and act like rowdy teenagers and 20-somethings trashing movie theaters because "Jack Black Said A Thing They Like" is the same thing is absurd.

Advertisement

Recently, Regal Cinemas wisely tried to contain the mayhem by offering special "Chicken Jockey" 4DX screenings in select cities on April 20, but those also had restrictions on what was and wasn't allowed. Audience participation is nothing new and has continued beyond "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" through films like Tommy Wiseau's "The Room," the spontaneous dancing of "RRR," and the specified rowdy screenings held in places like the Alamo Drafthouse. But in all of these examples, there are rules, regulations, and designated occasions to keep things fun without treating movie theaters (and the staff maintaining them) like garbage.

I'll gladly eat my words if 50 years from now there are still consistent screenings of "A Minecraft Movie" across the globe, complete with rules, costumes, and designated call-outs. But until a line like "Anything you can dream about here, you can make" holds the same cultural weight as "Don't dream it, be it," I'm not holding my breath.