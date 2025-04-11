Why Minecraft Fans Are Trashing Movie Theaters During One Specific Scene

This is why we can't have nice things, people. The recent release of "A Minecraft Movie" (which /Film's Witney Seibold reviewed rather positively for us here) has been nothing short of a boon for beleaguered theaters these days, waking up a very sleepy box office that hasn't even been able to rely on the usual blockbuster fare to help keep things afloat. But as proof that there's always a string attached, a viral social media trend has cropped up around the immensely popular video game movie that's causing no shortage of headaches for theater staff.

If you've somehow avoided seeing all those clips on Twitter (or, if you're a total nerd, X) and TikTok, this is what you've been missing. It should come as no surprise that, given how well "A Minecraft Movie" has been crushing it at multiplexes, theaters have been absolutely packed with young, excitable fans who've basically grown up with the game as a staple of their childhoods — and, yes, just typing that sentence out makes this Millennial feel unbearably old. But maybe there's such a thing as being too excitable, as videos have flooded social media showing audiences completely flipping out over one particular scene in the movie. We're talking "Avengers: Endgame" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home" levels of hysteria here, folks. Younger moviegoers have packed into theaters for "A Minecraft Movie," amped themselves up like they're attending a concert, and downright trashed entire screenings with popcorn and other debris during a very specific scene involving, uh, chickens.

Police had to kick several kids out of the theater during a 'MINECRAFT' showing after their reaction to the 'Chicken Jockey' scene Read our review: https://t.co/uuggEo3o94 pic.twitter.com/pZD9eywVjt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2025

they brought a live chicken pic.twitter.com/t2FELBbEZt — 🕐HOURLY🕑 shitpost (@hourly_shitpost) April 9, 2025

This has become such an online sensation that overworked theater employees are (rightfully) grumbling about having to clean up the carnage, director Jared Hess has been asked to comment on it, and even the police have been called in on several occasions to calm things down and kick out the rowdiest instigators. Oh, and on at least one occasion, someone actually snuck in a live chicken into the theater (see above). Wild. Here's the lowdown on what's going on with "A Minecraft Movie."