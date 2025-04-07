A Minecraft Movie Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Who Is That New Character?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "A Minecraft Movie."

In Jared Hess' blockbuster video game flick "A Minecraft Movie," Jack Black plays Steve, an ordinary man who longs to work in a mine. He represses his childhood dream until middle-age, when he decides to finally take up a pickaxe and start smashing through the rock in a tunnel in his small Idaho town. On his first outing, Steve uncovers a magical glowing cube that opens a mysterious portal deep in the mine. He passes through the portal and finds himself in the block-like Overworld, a magical realm that abides by video game physics. There, Steve can build houses out of three-foot-by-three-foot cube merely by flicking his wrists and manifesting them out of thin air. He loves it and decides to live in the Overworld.

By the end of the film, however, Steve has made a new friend in the form of Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Jason Momoa), a former video game champion who can't let go of his former glories. After going through a broad, exciting adventure, Steve decides to leave the Overworld and move back to Earth to be with his new companions. The final scenes of the movie see Steve and Garrett singing a heavy metal song at Garrett's vintage video game store. It's an uplifting ending to a silly movie.

There is, however, a post-credits cookie at the end of "A Minecraft Movie." Steve returns to his old house on Earth where he used to live, partly because he's feeling wistful, but also because he's looking for something he left there. He knocks on the door, and a red-haired woman in a green blouse answers. We can't see her face, but the woman (who introduces herself as Alex) is played by Kate McKinnon. Steve asks about the thing in the attic, and the woman invites him in.

This will mean nothing to the casual viewer. However, to those who've played the "Minecraft" video game, Alex is significant.