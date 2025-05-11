The Odyssey: Everything We Know About The Christopher Nolan Movie

Ever since this version of "The Odyssey" was officially announced in December of 2024, the real excitement about the project has centered around Christopher Nolan. In fact, all we knew about Nolan's project at first is that he started developing it at Universal Pictures after working with the studio for "Oppenheimer" — after a very public split from Warner Bros. over their wide release of "Tenet" during the COVID-19 pandemic — and Tom Holland and Matt Damon were revealed as two of the project's stars before anyone even knew it was, in fact, "The Odyssey." So why is it so important that Nolan is the one to tackle this version of one of history's most famous stories?

Advertisement

Nolan knows how to create spectacle on a massive scale, and he's been honing this particular skill as a director for decades. His early projects, like 1998's "Following," 2000's "Memento," and even 2006's "The Prestige" were much smaller stories compared to his later efforts. When he took on the Caped Crusader, he helped create a gritty new standard-bearer for all "Batman" movies that followed (you cannot even try to deny that Matt Reeves' 2022 reboot "The Batman," which stars Nolan's guy Robert Pattinson, wasn't heavily influenced by Nolan's vision in his trilogy). With projects like "Inception" in 2010 and "Interstellar" in 2014, Nolan considerably widened his scope ... but for my money, the way he directed approached 2023's "Oppenheimer" best illustrates why he's the perfect director for "The Odyssey."

Advertisement

"Oppenheimer" is, on some level, a story of J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) personal and professional journey, but the movie's most striking sequence, without question, is the first test of the atomic bomb. The careful and incredibly thoughtful way that Nolan shot this scene — right down to the loudest cinematic silence in history when the bomb actually detonates — makes it quite clear that, after years in the business, Nolan can handle a story with truly enormous scope and scale, so I have all the faith in the world that his vision of "The Odyssey" will be nothing short of spectacular. You should feel that way, too — we're in good hands with Nolan based on the sheer fact that his body of work has grown more and more ambitious with every single project.