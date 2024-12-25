The Correct Order To Watch Every Christopher Nolan Movie

The first four-film leg of the above order is meant to replicate how moviegoers discovered and came to understand Nolan's visual storytelling aesthetic. You'll never be able to fully recapture the utter shock and awe of "Memento" quietly turning up in theaters during the spring of 2001, but when you throw it on just imagine that you walked into some modestly budget neo-noir starring Guy Pearce (best known at the time for "L.A. Confidential") and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity from "The Matrix), and having it slowly dawn on you that you're watching a perfectly constructed puzzle of a movie. Nolan was a nobody at this point. So when we learned that this was his second feature, we all went wild trying to track down the then hard-to-find "Following" — which, while a much smaller, less narratively ambitious film, was still impressive.

Then came Nolan's first crack at a Hollywood picture with a straightforward, yet superbly crafted remake of the Norwegian thriller "Insomnia," at which point we realized this man had the command of craft to thrive at the studio level — and, via "Batman Begins," the smarts and skill to play in the franchise sandbox without losing his creative identity.

At this point, you'll want to knock out Nolan's next two Batman movies because, while visually stunning and well above average for superhero movies, this trilogy is the least interesting portion of his career. So after "The Dark Knight Rises," you'll backtrack to 2006's "The Prestige," his intricately plotted magician thriller that some Nolan-philes consider to be his finest work to date. Then you'll move on to his other Batman-break movie, "Inception," which emphatically proved Nolan was a brand-name filmmaker who could deliver blockbuster crowds without the comic book hook.

Finally, you'll proceed chronologically with "Interstellar" (my pick for his best at present), "Dunkirk" (which should've been his first Oscar), "Tenet" and the conscience-pricking, Academy Award-winning biopic "Oppenheimer." If Nolan isn't your favorite filmmaker by this point, you'll at least be able to admire the stunning assurance with which he moves from epic to epic. David Lean couldn't do it any better. And it sounds like "The Odyssey" just might be his most massive undertaking yet. Serious moviegoers are lucky to have him.