The Most Confusing Moments In Christopher Nolan's Memento, Explained

Long before he confused the heck out of all of us (and Quentin Tarantino, apparently) with "Tenet," Christopher Nolan was producing scripts so perplexing that even veterans like Leonardo DiCaprio and Guy Pearce didn't understand them. Tom Hardy has admitted to taking a leap on the script for "Inception," which he claimed was a "bit complicated," and Nolan even confused himself by including a famous line in "The Dark Knight" that he didn't understand.

So, even if you're a Nolan fan, you're likely used to being befuddled by the director's efforts. But the man basically announced his arrival in Hollywood as a filmmaker with a penchant for the perplexing. After self-financing his first film, "Following," which contained several Nolan trademarks including a non-linear narrative, the director found himself with a modest budget for his studio debut, "Memento." Rather than dispose of any complex filmmaking techniques for this film, however, Nolan refused to dumb things down, delivering a mysterious and cerebral neo-noir thriller that many who saw the film upon its 2000 debut still don't fully understand.

"Memento," based on a story by Nolan's brother Jonathan, follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) a former insurance investigator with anterograde amnesia, which means he suffers from a serious case of short-term memory loss and is unable to form new memories. As the film unravels, we see how Shelby uses his own notes, Polaroid photos, and tattoos to search for whoever attacked him and killed his wife. Oh, and the whole thing is told both in reverse and in a traditional linear narrative form. So, if you find yourself confused by "Memento," you're likely not alone. Thankfully, this article should clear up any lingering confusion and help us solve the mystery of Nolan's first major film.