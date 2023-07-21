In Oppenheimer, Everything Is Shades Of Grey (Even When It's In Black And White)

This article contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

At this point in Christopher Nolan's career, the director's name might as well be synonymous with the concept of ambiguity. In addition to making a number of mind-bending movies, all of Nolan's films bear the hallmark of the auteur's obsession with the power cinema holds over the fourth dimension (also known as "time" for those of you who haven't brushed up on your Einstein), the medium having the ability to extend or compress everything from a single moment to several lifetimes.

His wife and producer, Emma Thomas, points out in the official press kit for her husband's latest film, "Oppenheimer," that Nolan has "always been fascinated by subjectivity and objectivity," and that "Oppenheimer" is no exception. The film, a biopic of the infamous creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), is written by Nolan and based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's 2005 biography entitled "American Prometheus." Most biopics involve a framing device in which the central character is invited to reflect back on their life, and while that device is in "Oppenheimer," it's not used in straightforward, linear fashion.

Throughout the film, Nolan presents scenes shot either in color or black and white. Instead of this disparity signaling a change of time period, the difference stands instead for scenes presented subjectively or objectively. Yet, this being a Nolan film, even the "objective" scenes can't be truly called such, as they're primarily from the point of view of a man who had huge issues with Oppenheimer, Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.). It's a quintessential bit of Nolan cheekiness that even the black-and-white scenes are not really in "black and white."