This Steven Spielberg Directed-Critical Flop Is Actually A Chaotic Comedy Masterpiece

Steven Spielberg was playing with house money as he prepared to make his fifth feature. His previous two films, "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," had combined to gross the 2024 equivalent of $4.4 billion. He could've gotten a shot-for-shot remake of "Andrei Rublev" greenlit if he'd pressed the issue. He also could've hedged his bets and directed "Jaws 2." Whatever he made next, he was going to make it wholly on his own terms.

Spielberg turned that house money into f***-you money, and shot an anarchic comedy that's like watching the richest kid in town craft an immaculate model train set over the course of months, mainline Jolt Cola for a day, and lay complete and total waste to his creation in a shade under two hours.

"1941" is a madcap movie about reckless and irresponsible Americans who've gone wild over an impending Japanese sneak attack on the shores of California. Their fears are well founded, but their panic renders them a threat to their friends and neighbors — especially when one of them gets an anti-aircraft battery plopped on his front lawn (with hilariously precise instructions on how not to fire it). Eventually, a flare up of "war nerves" causes a conflagration over Hollywood Boulevard that rips like a wildfire out to Santa Monica, where an exchange of artillery puts a ferris wheel (and two watchmen) in the Pacific Ocean and leaves one house utterly destroyed.

Spielberg's fifth film is often regarded as his first flop, but it grossed $95 million worldwide on a budget of $35 million (its $31 million domestic take could've been larger had Universal not opened it the same day as "The Jerk" at the height of Steve Martin's popularity). It was, however, a miss with the nation's critics, who were a little too eager to see filmdom's wunderkind eat it.