The Real Reason Steven Spielberg Refused To Direct Jaws 2

While "Jaws" wasn't Steven Spielberg's first movie, it was the movie that put Spielberg on the map. Plagued by production woes (it went over-budget and over-schedule), there was a really good chance that "Jaws" could've ended Spielberg's career just as it was getting started. Instead, the killer shark flick pretty much invented the summer blockbuster as we know it and made Spielberg a superstar. Audiences lined up around the block to see what Spielberg had created, and the massive success pretty much ensured Spielberg could do whatever the hell he wanted for the rest of his career. So what did Spielberg want to do next? Well, it sure wasn't a "Jaws" sequel, that's for sure. In 1975, Spielberg — according to John Baxter's book "Steven Spielberg: The Unauthorised Biography" — scoffed at the idea, saying that making a sequel "is just a cheap carny trick."

But studio Universal definitely wanted a sequel. Assuming that someone would make it with or without them, "Jaws" producers David Brown and Richard D. Zanuck set out to make "Jaws 2" happen. Sure, the shark blew up at the end of the original "Jaws," but so what? There are plenty of fish in the sea! Eventually, the studio turned to filmmaker Jeannot Szwarc to helm "Jaws 2," which arrived in 1978.

As we all know now, Spielberg didn't remain as averse to sequels as he was in '75. Not only would he helm the majority of the "Indiana Jones" sequels, but he also directed the first "Jurassic Park" sequel, "The Lost World." Years later, Spielberg was asked about why he turned down "Jaws 2," and he had a somewhat different answer than simply being against sequels in general. Instead, Spielberg claimed it was his negative experience making the first "Jaws" that kept him from returning to the shores of Amity Island.