The One Person That Saved Steven Spielberg From Being Fired As Jaws' Director

"I didn't have anything to do, because I couldn't cut the script," Spielberg explained. "I couldn't cut the third act out of 'Jaws'! I had to just keep moving forward, and the schedule was dictated by the mechanical shark and by the weather conditions." The director conceded that his team's choice to shoot on the ocean rather than in a tank was "hubris," but he also still maintained in the EW interview that, "had we shot in the tank, I don't think 'Jaws' would have been very successful because it would look really phony." Despite having "picked the worst place in the world to shoot" and nearly getting fired more than once during production, Spielberg completed the version of "Jaws" he wanted to make.

It was also, obviously, the version the world wanted to see. Accounting for re-releases, the film has grossed nearly half a billion dollars worldwide, and that's before accounting for inflation. The film garnered three sequels that all turned a profit, and jump-started one of the most fruitful cinematic partnerships of all time. Sheinberg wasn't always known for showing unwavering support of artistic endeavors — he got in a high profile beef with Terry Gilliam over "Brazil," and was at the center of a lawsuit against "Donkey Kong" — but he is remembered as one of Spielberg's earliest and most consistent mentors. According to his NYT obituary, Sheinberg gave Spielberg his first jobs in TV, set the budget for "Jaws," and once told the beginning filmmaker: "A lot of people will stick with you in success. I'll stick with you in failure." Luckily, aside from the "Jaws" shoot fiasco, Spielberg never found much failure to speak of.