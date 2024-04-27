How John Wayne Tried To Stop Steven Spielberg From Directing 1941

With the back-to-back blockbuster combo of "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," Steven Spielberg had firmly established himself as a sui generis Hollywood visionary when, in 1978, he chose to make "1941." Most people consider this a near-disaster of a decision. The anarchic World War II comedy, set in panicked Southern California in the immediate wake of the assault on Pearl Harbor, was a 180-degree turn from the spirited adventure and childlike yearning of his previous two films. It was silly, vulgar and more than a little mean. And, most audaciously, it was making light of the country's understandably crazed reaction to an attack that killed thousands of U.S. military personnel.

Spielberg's co-conspirators in this juvenile affront to one of the worst days in 20th century American history were screenwriters John Milius, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale — and, really, all you have to do is watch "Used Cars" to know that those last two were responsible for the film's most tasteless elements. But this is Spielberg's baby. It's loaded with military fetishism (the planes — both real and miniature – are lovingly photographed), and hits its delirious highpoint with a USO musical set piece that turns into a drunken brawl. Spielberg is on fire behind the camera.

As for his judgment in making the movie, it appeared on paper to be a preordained smash. He'd secured the services of "Saturday Night Live" superstars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, and had free rein to stage dazzling aerial battles over some of the most realistic miniatures ever constructed for a Hollywood movie. And being Spielberg, he could reach back into the industry's golden age and cast some of its most beloved actors.

He did pretty well on the casting front, but missed big-time when he offered a part to John Wayne.