The Odyssey Set Photos Reveal First Look At Tom Holland In Christopher Nolan Movie

When Christopher Nolan's upcoming 2026 movie was revealed to be an adaptation of the Greek epic "The Odyssey" in December 2024, movie buffs had plenty to get excited about. After his already storied career leading to "Oppenheimer" absolutely dominating the 2024 Oscars, Nolan is easily one of the hottest directors in Hollywood, if not the hottest — and by deciding to adapt Greek poet Homer's famous epic about the post-Trojan War adventures of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, the filmmaker seems set to raise his profile even further.

It's safe to say that the interest in "The Odyssey" is sky-high even though the film is still well over a year away from theaters. Now, the first set images of Tom Holland in the upcoming epic have emerged, courtesy of Leonidas Christopoulos, CEO at the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center — Creative Greece.

Christopoulos' Instagram post is a treasure trove for Nolan fans who are eagerly awaiting for more information about the movie that might just redefine the word "epic." Apart from many other interesting behind-the-scenes images, it gives us the first glimpse of Holland in costume. Holland and fellow "The Odyssey" actor Jon Bernthal seem to be attending a behind the scenes meet-and-greet with Greek officials, and the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star is rocking dark grey leather armor and wrist wraps over an off-white shirt.

Some pics have also surfaced on Twitter/X, showing Holland's character on a boat.