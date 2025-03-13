The Odyssey Set Photos Reveal First Look At Tom Holland In Christopher Nolan Movie
When Christopher Nolan's upcoming 2026 movie was revealed to be an adaptation of the Greek epic "The Odyssey" in December 2024, movie buffs had plenty to get excited about. After his already storied career leading to "Oppenheimer" absolutely dominating the 2024 Oscars, Nolan is easily one of the hottest directors in Hollywood, if not the hottest — and by deciding to adapt Greek poet Homer's famous epic about the post-Trojan War adventures of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, the filmmaker seems set to raise his profile even further.
It's safe to say that the interest in "The Odyssey" is sky-high even though the film is still well over a year away from theaters. Now, the first set images of Tom Holland in the upcoming epic have emerged, courtesy of Leonidas Christopoulos, CEO at the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center — Creative Greece.
Christopoulos' Instagram post is a treasure trove for Nolan fans who are eagerly awaiting for more information about the movie that might just redefine the word "epic." Apart from many other interesting behind-the-scenes images, it gives us the first glimpse of Holland in costume. Holland and fellow "The Odyssey" actor Jon Bernthal seem to be attending a behind the scenes meet-and-greet with Greek officials, and the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star is rocking dark grey leather armor and wrist wraps over an off-white shirt.
Some pics have also surfaced on Twitter/X, showing Holland's character on a boat.
The Odyssey has a cast worthy of legend
Apart from the fact that he indeed is in the movie and is more likely to play a human character than a CGI monster, Tom Holland's clothing in these behind-the-scenes images offer precious few hints of his as yet unrevealed role in "The Odyssey." Odds are, however, that he will be playing Odysseus' (Matt Damon) son Telemachus, who plays an important role in the events.
Nolan's "The Odyssey" has already revealed the first look at Damon as Odysseus, and with the new reveal of Holland and Bernthal (whose costume is similar to Holland's but with a brown undergarment), the movie is revealing more of its secrets. In all fairness, there's plenty to reveal, too: Apart from the aforementioned trio, the film is set to feature a laundry list of Hollywood's best and brightest, including Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Elliot Page, and Mia Goth. With a cast as vast and stacked as this, plenty of new first look images of "The Odyssey" cast will likely surface before long.
"The Odyssey" is set to open in theaters on July 17, 2026.