Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Reveals First Look At Matt Damon As Odysseus

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Matt Damon's Odysseus absolutely peacocking as Odysseus in fully ancient Greek attire — or, at least, the version of ancient Greek attire popularized by countless movies over the decades. We've yet to discover how the vast majority of this ensemble cast will shake out as various figures from the epic myth, a motley crew of characters that range from Odysseus desperately trying to make his way back home after the decade-long Trojan War (for those uncultured swine who somehow had never heard about "The Odyssey" before news of Christopher Nolan's adaptation hit, you might want to check out that "prequel" titled "The Iliad" for more on that) to the various Greek gods who decide to make Odysseus' journey a living hell to monsters like Polyphemus (aka the Cyclops) or the sea monster Scylla and her giant whirlpool partner in crime Charybdis. At the very least, however, we can look forward to the ever-stoic Damon attempting to fend off each and every one of those threats for what's sure to be an epic-sized runtime.

Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026. pic.twitter.com/7a5YbfqVfG — odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) February 17, 2025

The new photo from "The Odyssey" doesn't give much away about the tone or storytelling approach that Nolan will opt for here, including whether it'll be a more "grounded" retelling of the story (as much as one can possibly be) or a more extravagant adaptation that will unleash the full power of Zeus and the other bloodthirsty gods and demigods that Odysseus upsets along the way. But we can say that we're fully on board with whatever wildness Nolan has up his sleeve here ... though it'd be nice if he and Universal decided to give us a little more information on exactly who everyone else is playing here. Until then, feel free to recklessly speculate over whether Anne Hathaway will play Odysseus' wife Penelope while Holland plays their son Telemachus, or if Charlize Theron has been cast as Circe (while Jon Bernthal plays Zeus). I don't actually know, just spit-balling here.

"The Odyssey" will sail into theaters July 17, 2026.