Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Could Be A Horror Film – With A Killer Twist

For the longest time, horror was a genre many actors and directors used as a launch pad for their careers. Actors were given the chance to show a wide range of emotions on screen, while directors were able to prove they could pull off big thrills on a typically microscopic budget. James Gunn, James Wan, Adam Wingard, David F. Sandberg, Nia DaCosta, and Scott Derrickson are all horror directors who found success with independent genre pictures only to go on and make massive blockbusters, and we've honestly lost count of how many actors became household names thanks to horror, only to go on to bigger and "better" (see: mainstream and critically acclaimed) projects. The horror-to-Oscar-winner pipeline is plentiful, but it doesn't often flow in the opposite direction.

Well, that's going to change thanks to "Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan, whose 2026 mystery movie is allegedly going to be a vampire period piece starring Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Let me be explicitly clear in nothing that a Christopher Nolan vampire movie is still very much a rumor, but it's being reported by former /Film writer and current iO9 and Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier. We know in our heart of hearts that Lussier wouldn't report on something like this unless the rumor had legs, so we're sharing the information with you all knowing that Nolan could pop online tomorrow and be like, "Actually, I'm directing a dramatic retelling of the Leopold and Loeb murders set in Silicon Valley" and we'll all be equally as excited. (For the record, that last part is not an active rumor, I just invented a dream project as a hypothetical because sometimes it's fun to use /Film as my own diary.)

And sure, it does seem a little strange that Nolan would be courting a 1920s vampire story when Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" is about to come out — but as far as this writer is concerned, more vampire movies will always be a good thing.