Christopher Nolan's 2026 Movie Announcement Proves He's Done With Warner Bros. (For Now)

Ever since Christopher Nolan won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director with his blockbuster historical drama "Oppenheimer" (four words you rarely read together), the entire film industry has been keeping a close eye on the filmmaker's next move. Nolan's creative whims have always driven speculation within the business, but this time around it wasn't just about what he would do next but where he would do it.

For almost a decade, this wasn't a concern. After his breakthrough neo-noir masterpiece "Memento" turned him into one of the hottest young directors in Hollywood, Christopher Nolan made his first studio effort, "Insomnia," at Warner Bros., and called the big house in Burbank his home for close to a decade. What changed? The Covid pandemic and then WB production chief Jason Kilar's decision in 2020, via his Project Popcorn initiative, to release the company's entire slate for the year day-and-date in theaters and on its HBO Max streaming service.

Nolan scorched Kilar and WB at the time, saying, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service." Nolan's 2020 film, "Tenet," got a full theatrical release after multiple delays on August 26 of that year, but the public's reticence to sit in theaters as millions continued to die from Covid crippled its box office.

Regardless of Kilar's rationale, Nolan was furious and took his next project, "Oppenheimer," to Universal. Upon Kilar's dismissal, Warner Bros. Discovery honcho David Zaslav and the studio's new production heads, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, mounted a charm offensive to bring Nolan back into the fold. Alas, last week Nolan announced that he would make his next feature at Universal. Does this mean the director is done with WB for good?