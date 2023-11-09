Christopher Nolan's Dramatic Break-Up With Warner Bros. May Not Be Permanent

Despite having a pretty messy, highly public breakup, it appears that Christopher Nolan is willing to return to Warner Bros. to make another movie. This comes as the filmmaker is enjoying one of the biggest hits of his career in "Oppenheimer," which is one of the biggest movies of the year and still has an outside shot at crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office, which is downright insane for a three-hour, R-rated biopic. That movie was made for Universal Pictures as a result of Nolan's breakup with WB. Could a reunion be on the horizon though? Nolan isn't ruling it out by any means.

The filmmaker recently spoke with Variety about the success of "Oppenheimer" ahead of the film's home video release later this month. For those who may need a brief refresher, Nolan spent most of his career at Warner Bros. churning out hits like "The Dark Knight" and "Inception," amongst others. Then, during the pandemic, things got heated between the A-list filmmaker and the studio. It started with the release of "Tenet," which ultimately was given an exclusive theatrical rollout at the height of COVID. Then, when the brass decided to release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max (now just Max), Nolan had it.

Pretty famously, the director publicly decried the move, saying at the time, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service." That paved the way for him to take his business elsewhere — Namely Universal. "It's water under the bridge," Nolan now says in this new interview of the whole situation. That's a pretty major change of tune, to say the least.