How To Watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer At Home

Finally, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is coming home. One of the best pictures of the year, Nolan's sprawling, stunning work will be making its way to Blu-ray and digital next month, ending a phenomenal box office run that hauled in $942 million globally so far. This home media release won't skimp on the special features, either. There's going to be over 3 hours of bonus material, including "The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer," a 70+ minute making-of documentary that delves into several aspects of the production. The film arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on November 21, 2023. "Barbie" will already be on Blu-ray and digital by then, too, so if you want to recreate the magic of "Barbenheimer" at home, feel free.

In "Oppenheimer," Cillian Murphy plays physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who spearheads the creation of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. Eventually, though, the horrifying weight of what he's helped create takes a toll on Oppenheimer and proceeds to dismantle his once-prominent life. It's a brilliant, harrowing film, and the fact that such heavy material (and a 3-hour runtime) resulted in box office gold is kind of encouraging for the film landscape. The movies are back!

You can take a look at the special features for the "Oppenheimer" home media release below.