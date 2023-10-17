How To Watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer At Home
Finally, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is coming home. One of the best pictures of the year, Nolan's sprawling, stunning work will be making its way to Blu-ray and digital next month, ending a phenomenal box office run that hauled in $942 million globally so far. This home media release won't skimp on the special features, either. There's going to be over 3 hours of bonus material, including "The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer," a 70+ minute making-of documentary that delves into several aspects of the production. The film arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on November 21, 2023. "Barbie" will already be on Blu-ray and digital by then, too, so if you want to recreate the magic of "Barbenheimer" at home, feel free.
In "Oppenheimer," Cillian Murphy plays physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who spearheads the creation of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. Eventually, though, the horrifying weight of what he's helped create takes a toll on Oppenheimer and proceeds to dismantle his once-prominent life. It's a brilliant, harrowing film, and the fact that such heavy material (and a 3-hour runtime) resulted in box office gold is kind of encouraging for the film landscape. The movies are back!
You can take a look at the special features for the "Oppenheimer" home media release below.
Oppenheimer special features
-
THE STORY OF OUR TIME: THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER*
- NOW I AM BECOME DEATH – The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project's ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.
- THE LUMINARIES – OPPENHEIMER's all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script's dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.
- THE MANHATTAN PROJECT – To visualize Oppenheimer's ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.
- THE DEVIL OF DETAILS – A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity.
- WALKING A MILE – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER's immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.
- CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.
- WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE – Christopher Nolan's closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.
- TRAILERS
- INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER - FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize OPPENHEIMER's dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.
- MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER – Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns OPPENHEIMER illustrates onscreen.
- TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB - Explore how one man's relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.
*Also available on participating Digital platforms