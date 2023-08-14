Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Passes Interstellar At The Box Office – Is Inception Next?

Even though "Oppenheimer" has not had a single weekend atop the box office, Christopher Nolan's latest is continuing to mount an impressive run in theaters up to this point. So much so that it is actually threatening to become the acclaimed filmmaker's highest-grossing movie to date that doesn't have Batman in it. As hard as that may be to believe, it is probably going to become a reality before the month is through.

"Oppenheimer" added another $18.8 million to its ever-growing total domestically in its fourth weekend, per The Numbers. Coupled with another impressive showing from overseas moviegoers — with a lot of help from expensive, premium format ticket sales such as IMAX — the film has officially amassed $649 million worldwide. That includes $264.2 million from domestic audiences and $384.75 million internationally. That is just enough to put it past Nolan's 2014 sci-fi blockbuster "Interstellar" ($647.8 million worldwide).

The only other Nolan movie that has made more outside of a major franchise is "Inception," which pulled in a truly impressive $728.5 million back in 2010. Barring an absolute collapse in the coming weeks, "Oppenheimer" should pass Nolan's mind-bending heist thriller to become the filmmaker's biggest movie other than "The Dark Knight" ($1 billion) and "The Dark Knight Rises" ($1.08 billion). The odds of this movie joining the $1 billion club are slim to none, but that was never really in play. Against a $100 million budget, "Oppenheimer" has already been a bigger success than anyone at Universal Pictures could have hoped for. The time to pop the champagne is now.