12 Movies That Should Be Re-Released In IMAX After Interstellar

In case you haven't heard, Christopher Nolan's deeply heartfelt space drama, "Interstellar," was recently re-released in IMAX to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and it has become a box office hit all over again. Upon its announcement, the film's entire one-week-only run quickly sold out across 166 screens, grossing a higher per-theater average than box office juggernauts like "Wicked" and "Moana 2." Tickets became so hard to find that they were being scalped and price gouged on the secondary market, like cinema's Taylor Swift. In response, IMAX has since extended the run twice over, capitalizing on the film's strong word-of-mouth and turning it into one of the year's must-see films... again!

The return of "Interstellar" proves why IMAX is the future of filmgoing. The company is estimated to earn over $1.2 billion in revenue this year, somehow surpassing their unprecedented $1.06 billion gross from 2023 (everyone say, "Thank you, 'Oppenheimer!'"). However, it isn't just IMAX that is bringing in the big bucks. Legacy re-releases of all kinds have become essential for the theatrical market since the pandemic, grossing over $90 million collectively in 2024 alone. It's no surprise that despite conventional wisdom that "movie theaters are dying," folks love watching their favorite movies on the big screen. That has us asking one thing: What films deserve the IMAX re-release treatment in their next go-around? Here are 12 humble suggestions of movies that should be re-released on IMAX, many of which are also celebrating anniversaries in 2025.