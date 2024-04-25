A24's IMAX Re-Releases Prove IMAX Is The Future Of Filmgoing

Even though my Wednesday night screening of "Hereditary" in IMAX wasn't technically sold out, it was almost full, an excellent attendance record for a 10:30pm showing of a movie easily accessible through online services and physical media. While this fits nicely into the growing trend of theatrical re-releases doing numbers — the recent re-release of 2004's "Spider-Man 2" hit #2 at the box office this past weekend — it also demonstrates just how many people are willing to get themselves to an IMAX theater just to have the experience.

Given the history of motion picture exhibition, this isn't too surprising. Cinerama, a format that is effectively IMAX's progenitor, became a sensation when it debuted in 1952. Sadly, that format proved prohibitive on almost every level, from the three-camera system used to shoot in Cinerama to the multiple projectors and large screens and auditoriums needed to exhibit it. As such, more cost-effective large format concepts such as VistaVision and CinemaScope came along, while films like "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Grand Prix" were touted as Cinerama releases despite neither one being properly filmed for or shown in the format.

We're seeing the exact same phenomenon happening to IMAX now, as more films advertise being shown in IMAX despite many of them not giving audiences the same experience; there's a difference between a movie advertising "Experience it in IMAX" versus "Filmed for IMAX," which movies like "Oppenheimer" and "Dune: Part Two" were. In addition, the majority of IMAX screens across America are ones which, while being large format, aren't the proper IMAX dimensions — "LieMax," they've come to be derisively called.

With the success of "Oppenheimer," "Dune," and now these A24 re-releases, it's more than apparent that IMAX is the most consistently attractive option when it comes to going to the movie theater right now. Hollywood and Wall Street would be foolish not to take advantage of this, and they should follow A24's lead and give audiences the premium experience they clearly crave. To paraphrase Howard Ratner, the hero of A24's next IMAX re-release, "Uncut Gems": This is how we win.

A24 and IMAX's screening series continues on Wednesday, May 22 with "Uncut Gems."

I spoke more about this on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.