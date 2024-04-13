An Oral History Of Spider-Man 2's Train Scene, One Of The Best Action Scenes In Superhero Cinema

Sam Raimi's approach to making movies differs from some of his contemporaries, so planning for this gargantuan action scene was a multi-disciplinary collaboration. And since much of the scene involved train cars hurtling through the streets, extra attention to detail was paid to ensure everything looked as realistic as possible ... within reason.

Scott Stokdyk, production visual effects supervisor: It was a pretty extensive process in pre-production. Sam loves multiple storyboard artists and he loves doing pre-vis [pre-visualizations], too, and he brings his editor in and he cuts it all together multiple times. He brings the stunt people in, there are good second unit directors he works with, and it's like, "Let's work on this action beat." It's this involved process. I actually brought in a little prop today. [Holds up a model of a subway car that's about a foot long.] I kept this from that movie. It's very low-tech, but the art department will make a little foam version and you just have all these discussions on a table around this. "We're going to have a camera here, we're going to do this." So, it was such a mixture of high and low-tech drawings and discussions, and it was a fun process.

John Dykstra, production visual effects designer: We decided to shoot it blue screen, because obviously you had to have something outside the windows. Then we needed the live-action portion of the train doing things. So Sam gave me the opportunity to do second unit, go to Chicago, and shoot the train stuff. So I took a crew and six cameras, and we went to Chicago, and they gave us a flat car that we put cameras on. They gave us several train cars and our own engine and all of the personnel that went with that. We had our own train, and of course, it was Chicago, so it was really cold. We had all the windows out and the doors open so we could shoot the cameras, so it was quite an experience. We are shooting and, at the same time, the train system is in operation. So it was a constant interface between our picture train and the real trains that were on the tracks. We had to keep people from trying to get on the train when we came to a station, and of course they had to tell everybody that the train might just go through the station, so people didn't get upset about, "Hey, wait a minute, you didn't stop!" We braved the cold, and it was bitter for some of those guys. Trying to load a camera, you had to load it barehanded, and it was cold enough that everybody was wearing gloves.

It was it an ambitious endeavor, but we were successful, and these were the days of shooting film. So we had different format cameras. I don't think we shot IMAX, but we had VistaVision cameras and forklift cameras and 65 millimeter cameras, and the attendant crews. One car had four cameras in it, so there's four camera crews, with the camera assistants and the loaders and everybody all hovered around their camera. Then we talked to the dispatcher, and we'd be on a siding and the train would go by, and then they'd give us approval to go out on a particular section train, and we had to roll all the cameras, get everything going. That provided us with the plates for the material outside the windows, for both the sequences from inside the car and the wider shots where we were going to put a computer generated train in [...] Then, we also shot the train itself in a variety of situations. Anybody who lives in New York knows that the trains in New York don't do some of the things that our Chicago trains did, but it was effective, and I don't remember any complaints.

Scott Stokdyk, production visual effects supervisor: Every Sam Raimi movie I've worked on, there's always a free-flowing change and morphing of ideas. Sam's a person who likes to keep working on something over and over and over again like a sculpture and until, basically, they take it away from him, until we run out of time. I remember once seeing storyboards for "The Matrix" versus the final movie, and it's almost one-to-one, right? Sam's definitely not that way, and that's kind of the challenge and the fun of it is he does a little something in the edit and it just magically makes it better. And you're like, "Wow, that's cool."

Bob Murawski, editor: It was the first scene I started on, and I think it was the last scene we finished on the movie [...] Sam brought me in a few months before they started shooting to work on the train scene. I think that was the first big set piece that they had started developing. It was that, and the operating room scene with Doc Ock [...] But the train scene, the urgency for bringing me on for that one was he'd had it storyboarded. [Storyboard artist Jeff Lynch] and Sam had been working together for a couple of months, figuring out the scene. Storyboards are also used for things like budgeting, so they broke down the budget of the scene as it was boarded, and they were way over budget. I think they had something like $12 million for the scene, and I think as boarded, it was coming in at $18 or $19 million. So it was probably like 50% over, in terms of what was in the budget.

So Sam brought me in, saying, "Look, I just want you to put the scene together from the boards, whatever animatics" — which are sort of the animated version of storyboards — "and some small amount of pre-vis." And he said, "Just cut the scene together, and put some music and sound effects into it. And then figure out how we can cut it down and get it within budget."

So I just basically put it together, and looked for places where things maybe seemed repetitive, or things that we could get rid of. I was working with Jeff and the animatic guys, the guys who were actually doing animated versions of the storyboards, a guy named Anthony Zierhut, and another guy named Brad Morris. I figured out places where we could remove material if things seemed maybe a little redundant, or maybe they were good, but things that were clearly we couldn't afford. And then I would work with those guys and we would come up with little bridging pieces, to take the place of something that had been cut out — maybe one or two shots that could bridge a couple of little action pieces within that, to keep the flow going.

After a few weeks of that, I was able to come up with something, working with them and working with Sam, that sort of got the scene within budget, which was a good first step.

Alfred Molina, actor ("Otto Octavius/Doc Ock"): The first time [Sam] took me through it, I actually said to him, "I feel like I'm watching the movie." Because I'd been used to seeing storyboards. I remember the first time I saw a storyboard was on "Raiders [of the Lost Ark]," and the storyboards were like little captions from a comic. They were quite exciting, but it was like looking at a comic book. But the pre-vis, because it was all movement, it really was like watching the movie. And I thought, "Wow, this is going to look amazing." So I remember going into it, very excited, very nervous as well, because I didn't want to make a fool of myself.