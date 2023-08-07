Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 - Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Info

Business-wise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" may have been a slight victim of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, but that didn't mean that Christopher McQuarrie's third entry in the franchise wasn't another stellar piece of blockbuster entertainment from what is easily the greatest Hollywood franchise going.

Paramount Pictures made the weird decision of opening "Dead Reckoning" just one week before all the premium screens were swallowed up by "Oppenheimer." However, for those of us who did see it on those screens (I actually saw it four times), it blew us away with its impeccable craft, breathless action, and fun, twisty, timely tale of artificial intelligence. In fact, it currently sits atop my list as the best film of 2023 so far, and when the lights went up in the theater after the film ended, I wanted to watch "Dead Reckoning Part Two" immediately.

Of course, that wasn't possible since they haven't even finished shooting Tom Cruise's eighth outing as Ethan Hunt, but you can't quash my desire for it. If you are still reeling from "Dead Reckoning Part One" and want to ramp up your anticipation for "Part Two," I have got you covered. Here's everything we know so far about "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two."