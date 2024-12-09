Godzilla Vs. King Kong: The Complete MonsterVerse Timeline Explained

One shared cinematic universe that has only improved in quality as its grown in scope and size is the MonsterVerse. Starting with 2014's "Godzilla," the MonsterVerse quickly grew to include crossovers with other iconic kaiju, most notably including King Kong. The cinematic universe has also spread to television, from the animated Netflix series "Skull Island" to Apple TV+'s live-action series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Along with these shows, an extensively detailed history for the MonsterVerse has taken shape, particularly with regards to the role of the monsters, or Titans, in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Meticulously plotted, the MonsterVerse has created an entire timeline of itself, complete with recurring characters at different stages of their lives and, of course, plenty of Titans. Through its different projects, the MonsterVerse offers varied character perspectives on the same major events, including Godzilla's pivotal fight in San Francisco, marking the Age of Titans.

Here is the complete MonsterVerse timeline explained, letting fans follow along to trace the in-universe history of this growing cinematic universe.