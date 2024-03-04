The Correct Order To Watch The MonsterVerse Franchise

We are in a golden age of Godzilla and kaiju cinema. No matter your level of familiarity with the iconic Toho character, and no matter what aspect of the mythos you like, there is something for everyone. There's the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated masterpiece "Godzilla Minus One" that brings the monster back to basics. There's the thrilling TV show which puts a focus on its human characters, and, of course, there's also a bonkers series of blockbuster movies.

After the disastrous Roland Emmerich film from 1998, it wasn't until 2014 that Hollywood figured out how to make a big budget "Godzilla" movie work. Since then, the MonsterVerse has turned into one of the better blockbuster franchises today. These movies mix the silliness of the best Toho kaiju movies with proper continuity and world-building. The result is that the MonsterVerse has grown to be an expansive franchise with dozens of characters and kaiju co-existing in a world that should honestly be rather post-apocalyptic after so much destruction.

But the franchise can occasionally be convoluted. Given that there is no clear naming convention for the MonsterVerse, and with the recent addition of a TV spin-off prequel, it can be confusing for someone completely new to the franchise to know where to begin. This is especially true if all you know is that there are 33 "Godzilla" movies.

That's where we come in. Here is your guide to how to best experience the MonsterVerse.