The '80s Buddy-Cop Classic That Inspired Godzilla X Kong

Merian C. Cooper and Ernest Schoedsack's classic monster movie "King Kong" was released in 1933, so the monster turns 91 years old in 2024. That means he's definitely too old for this sh*t.

In Adam Wingard's 2021 film "Godzilla vs. Kong," the 70-year-old nuclear gorilla-whale and the 91-year-old mega-ape, both drawn by an ineffable, in-born monstrous instinct, had to fight. Over the course of many decades, Godzilla movies have taught us that if two kaiju ever appear in the same film, they instantly hate one another and have to start wailing on each other. It won't be until a tertiary monster appears — usually an "evil" one — that the primary and secondary monsters put aside their differences and team up to hang a beatin' on the new guy. This is what happened in "Godzilla vs. Kong." At first, the title monsters were enemies. When Mechagodzilla appeared, however, Kong and Godzilla pounded the interloper into the dirt. At the end of the day, Kong and Godzilla had become uneasy friends.

This seems to be where Wingard's upcoming film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" picks up. The monsters are now buddies. The "x" in the title denotes a collaboration, so perhaps Godzilla will provide guest vocals for Kong's latest pop track. At the very least, as seen in a recent Super Bowl spot, they'll team up again to fight a wicked usurper to the monster throne, the giant ape, Skar King.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Wingard described the relationship between Godzilla and Kong as being similar to that of Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) in Richard Donner's 1987 cop classic "Lethal Weapon."