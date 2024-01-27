Every Lethal Weapon Movie Ranked

Writer Shane Black pretty much invented the "buddy cop" movie with "Lethal Weapon," his gloriously violent Christmas-set action pic that introduced moviegoers to LAPD Detectives Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). The basic set-up of the franchise, which was helmed entirely by Richard Donner: Murtaugh plays things by the book and is close to retirement (he somehow remains "close to retirement" through a series of four films). Riggs, in sharp contrast, is a trigger-happy psycho, suicidal in the wake of the death of his wife. These two mismatched cops become partners and, of course, friends. Also, they kill a lot of people. While this is one franchise that should probably finally retire (just like Murtaugh), there's a fifth film in the works.

But we're not here to talk about that. Instead, let's go back to the days when Mel Gibson sported a mullet and wasn't problematic! Let's rank the "Lethal Weapon" movies from worst to best!