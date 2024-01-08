Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Just Pulled Off A Marvel Trick To Solve A Big Mystery

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has been a pleasant surprise. Here is a movie tie-in show that succeeds at telling a compelling standalone story, all while also expanding on its source material in ways that make the Monsterverse movies better.

The show focuses on Cate and Kentaro Randa, two people who discover they are half-siblings and their father had two families, each previously unaware of the other's existence. The rest of the season deals with the fallout of this discovery, as each struggles with their daddy issues while bonding with their newfound sibling. Where the Monsterverse movies have struggled with making us care about the non-kaiju characters, 2023 was a great year for humans. "Godzilla Minus One" gave us a fantastic human story of redemption, and now "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is giving us some heartfelt human drama.

Meanwhile, the show has been using the mystery box formula to slowly unravel the secrets of Monarch, the organization that has done basically nothing in the movies except pray that Godzilla will save them. We've seen the start of the story that leads up to the creation of Mechagodzilla, as well as how Monarch found out about the Hollow Earth that features prominently in the latest two movies in the franchise. The show explores this through the story of Shaw, Keiko, and Bill, the three founders of Monarch who set out to study the kaijus and how they move around the planet.

So, how does the show solve the mystery of the Hollow Earth, and what happened to Keiko Miura back in the '50s? Well, the story took a page out of Marvel, of course.