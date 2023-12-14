Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Pokes Fun At The Most Famous Line From Godzilla

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has been a great surprise so far. The AppleTV+ show takes the biggest criticism of the MonsterVerse movies — its underwhelming human stories — and makes that the entire central plot of the show ... but, you know, good. Godzilla does show up, and there is enough kaiju action to satisfy fans of the king of monsters, but the key to the series is a compelling character drama and an intriguing mystery. The show takes place across two timelines, showing the history of Monarch — the secret organization that hasn't really done much in the movies, to be honest.

Though not a huge part of the show yet, one of the biggest assets of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw. Many of Shaw's lines are utterly ridiculous, and the fact that the character looks at least 30 years younger than he should be makes no sense. And yet, Russell's dry humor sells even the silliest aspects of the character and forces the audience to take him seriously.

Case in point, the latest episode sees Shaw being interrogated by Monarch, and snapping back in anger at what he sees as a failure to properly prevent or even prepare for G-Day — when Godzilla destroyed San Francisco while fighting the MUTOs.

What's more, he specifically picks a fight with the best line of the 2014 "Godzilla" movie by poking fun at Dr. Serizawa's (Ken Watanabe) plan to just "let them fight" — referring to Godzilla and the kaiju.