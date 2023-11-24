Monarch Episode 3 Reframes A Key Moment From 2014's Godzilla

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" (and also the 2014 "Godzilla" movie which, come on now, you should've watched by now).

At what point do we finally acknowledge that multiple other properties have been doing this whole shared universe thing more effectively than any of the major blockbuster franchises out there? First, "The Boys" pulled off what its Marvel and DC predecessors could not after debuting "Gen V" to rave reviews and taking a genuinely nifty approach to building an interconnected universe between both shows — without ever making either one feel like homework, importantly. Now, "Monarch" is bringing the world of Titans to the small screen and, as of episode 3, has integrated and re-contextualized a surprising moment from "Godzilla" (2014).

While the overall series is not entirely without its flaws (for more on that, check out Chris Evangelista's review for /Film here), it's been a joy to see how this series has incorporated and added to the world-building of the MonsterVerse. Its latest instance comes about in a wonderfully organic way, circling back to one of the most memorable visuals from the movie that started it all. In the opening credits of "Godzilla," we're shown film reels of old atomic bomb tests during the 1950s. One in particular is revealed to have been an attempt to kill Godzilla, though the radiation had the opposite effect. Well, we probably should've expected the 1950s-set storyline in "Monarch" to circle back to that thrilling sequence. It does that and much more, adding several layers to our understanding of Monarch as an organization while also marking a crucial turning point for protagonists Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), Bill (Anders Holm), and Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell).